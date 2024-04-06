JSW Energy Raises Rs 5,000 Crore By Selling Shares To Investors, Including ADIA

Sharad Mahendra, joint managing director and CEO of JSW Energy, said: "India's strong investment cycle-driven economic growth momentum bodes well for power demand outlook. The strong institutional investor interest reflects their unwavering confidence in our positioning as a diversified energy transition platform focused on growing both the generation and storage businesses, with optionality for green hydrogen and its derivatives."

At JSW Energy, he said, "We are not just witnessing the transformation of the energy sector, we are actively shaping it, setting new benchmarks for industry leadership, and aiding India's journey towards net-zero targets by 2070."

JSW Energy Limited is one of the leading private sector power producers in India.