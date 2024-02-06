Jio Financial Shares Tumble Nearly 8% After Refuting Claims Of Paytm Wallet Takeover

Shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd. tumbled nearly 8% on Tuesday after it denied claims it would acquire the crisis-hit Paytm's wallet business.

"We have always made and will continue to make disclosures in compliance with our obligations under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015," the company said in an exchange filing.

This comes amid media reports of the Reliance Industries Ltd. arm and HDFC Bank Ltd. being lead contenders to acquire the Paytm Payments Bank business, which caused Jio's stock to surge on Monday.