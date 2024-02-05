Paytm Parent Cannot Sell Wallet Business. Here's Why

One97 Communications Ltd. cannot sell the wallet business of Paytm Payments Bank as recent restrictions on its activities by the central bank does not allow transfer of business, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

This comes amid media reports of Reliance Industries Ltd.'s arm Jio Financial Services Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. being leading contenders to acquire the wallet business of crisis-hit Paytm, causing a surge in Jio's stock on Monday.

The parent company had surrendered its pre-paid payment instruments licence (that allows wallet services) when it received the payments bank licence from the Reserve Bank of India, the person quoted above said. Thus, it cannot sell its wallet business to another entity.