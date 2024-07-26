Jindal Steel Eyes 50 Million Tonne Annual Output Within Seven Years

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. aims to expand capacity to 50 million tonne per annum in India by the year ending March 2031 and reduce carbon emissions by 42% within 2030, according to Chairman and Managing Director Sajjan Jindal. According to him, the company is not just building the future with steel, it is also transforming the company, driven by growth, product enrichment, cost optimisation, and other measures.

"We are committed to research, innovation, and developing new products."

The Jindal Steel board recently approved a 5-million-tonne expansion at Dolvi, increasing the company's India capacity to 42 million tonne and total capacity to 43.5 million tonne by September 2027, he said.