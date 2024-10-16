Jamshyd Godrej On Future Of Tata Group: 'Next Gen Is Always Smarter'

Businesses like the Tata Group and Rolex are shining examples of how family-run companies can adopt unique structures to thrive across generations, said Jamshyd Godrej, Chairman of CII - Sorabji Green Business Centre and CMD of Godrej & Boyce.

He believes that there is a growing role for every next generation in family businesses. “The next generation is always smarter than the previous one, and their contribution will be enormous,” he told NDTV Profit in an exclusive interview, pointing out that younger family members can easily gain the experience they need through modern approaches.

He said that the Tata Group has a distinct model, where a trust owns the parent company, Tata Sons, which controls the entire group. "The Tata Group is a very good example of not necessarily being a typical family-owned business," Godrej said.

The Tata founders gave their shares to charity, and now it's the Tata Trusts that own Tata Sons, which owns the rest of the group, he explained.

This setup, according to Godrej, sets Tata apart from traditional family-run businesses in India, where direct family control is common. He believes that such trust-based models, like Tata's and Rolex's—both structured for long-term sustainability—can inspire other family businesses globally.