'Where Will The Dogs Go': Chandrasekaran Shares Untold Stories Of Ratan Tata In Heartfelt Post
Chandrasekaran described Tata as a unique figure whose warmth, humanity, and visionary dreams for India left a lasting impact on all who met him
In a heartfelt LinkedIn post, N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, paid tribute to the late Ratan Tata, who passed away last Wednesday. Reflecting on their long-standing relationship, Chandrasekaran described Tata as a unique figure whose warmth, humanity, and visionary dreams for India left a lasting impact on all who met him.
Chandrasekaran acknowledged Tata’s clarity of vision and deep perception of life. "His eye received everything clearly, as his mind perceived everything clearly," he wrote, encapsulating the essence of a leader whose legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.
Chandrasekaran recalled how his initial interactions with Tata revolved around business, but over time, their discussions expanded to personal matters, showcasing Tata’s deep empathy and understanding of daily life. "There really was no one like him," he wrote, emphasising the stories that emerged from their conversations.
One poignant memory shared by Chandrasekaran involved a significant dispute at Tata Motors concerning employee wages. Shortly after taking on the role of chairman, he found himself navigating a challenging situation that had persisted for two years. Together with Tata, they met with union leaders in March 2017. During this meeting, Ratan Tata conveyed a heartfelt apology for the delay in resolving the issue and reiterated the importance of ensuring the well-being of employees and their families. His direction was clear, "Employees must be well taken care of," Chandrasekaran noted, highlighting Tata’s consistent approach to employee welfare across all Tata Group companies.
Another cherished memory involved the renovation of Bombay House, the iconic headquarters of Tata Group. Despite its historical significance and the sentiment surrounding its untouched state since 1924, Chandrasekaran proposed updates to the building. When discussing the renovation plans, Ratan Tata’s first concern was for the dogs that had made Bombay House their home. "Where will the dogs go?" he inquired, demonstrating his thoughtfulness and attention to detail. He suggested that a kennel be built for them, underscoring his belief that even small details matter in the larger picture
After the renovation was complete, Tata expressed a desire to see the kennel, and his delight upon its completion served as a reminder to Chandrasekaran that while grand projects are vital, the finer details reveal true priorities and values.
Chandrasekaran also highlighted Tata's remarkable memory and keen observation skills. "If Mr. Tata ever visited a place, he could recall everything—from the placement of the smallest piece of furniture to the colors and lighting," he noted. Tata's photographic memory allowed him to retain knowledge about books and magazines, often referencing them years later, which spoke to his depth of understanding and engagement with the world around him.