'Where Will The Dogs Go': Chandrasekaran Shares Untold Stories Of Ratan Tata In Heartfelt Post

In a heartfelt LinkedIn post, N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, paid tribute to the late Ratan Tata, who passed away last Wednesday. Reflecting on their long-standing relationship, Chandrasekaran described Tata as a unique figure whose warmth, humanity, and visionary dreams for India left a lasting impact on all who met him.

Chandrasekaran acknowledged Tata’s clarity of vision and deep perception of life. "His eye received everything clearly, as his mind perceived everything clearly," he wrote, encapsulating the essence of a leader whose legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

Chandrasekaran recalled how his initial interactions with Tata revolved around business, but over time, their discussions expanded to personal matters, showcasing Tata’s deep empathy and understanding of daily life. "There really was no one like him," he wrote, emphasising the stories that emerged from their conversations.