IT Sector Q4 Preview: Flat Revenue Growth Expected, Guidance Awaited

Tata Consultancy Services: Bloomberg consensus estimates project Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. to lead Q4 earnings, with an anticipated 1.4% quarter-on-quarter revenue growth. The growth is fuelled by the ramp-up of the BSNL contract and the recent deal win with Aviva. Margin is expected to rise moderately by 34 bps sequentially.

Infosys: Bloomberg estimates expect Infosys Ltd. to deliver a flat revenue growth and see a modest improvement in margin by 22 bps.

HCLTechnologies: Revenue growth is expected to be stable on the back of one month of Verizon deal ramp-up. According to Bloomberg estimates, HCLTech is forecasted to report the lowest EBIT margin growth, on the back of seasonality in the products and platforms business.