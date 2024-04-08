CEO Rejig: In Srinivas Pallia, Wipro Gets An Insider In The Corner Office

That is, when all other geographies—Americas 2, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa—have shrunk in business. Essentially, Pallia did the heavy lifting for Wipro in an uncertain demand environment that gripped India’s $250 billion IT services industry in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Now, the company is actually staring at a revenue decline in FY24.

But that’s just one of the broken pieces of Wipro that he has to fix. First, he has to restore the morale of a company that’s seen a senior-level exodus due to the large-scale business restructurings brought on by Delaporte.

“Simply put, the firm is bleeding talent, and morale has never been lower,” Fersht said in the blog. “He (Pallia) has to nail down his plans quickly, give the firm renewed direction, and convince key stakeholders he is the right choice during perhaps the darkest period in Wipro’s history.”

The next task at hand would be to retain talent.

In a little over three years, Delaporte lost at least 25 senior vice presidents—including BFSI head Angan Guha and digital business head Rajan Kohli—and over 200 general managers due to the restructurings. Things came to a head when, in September last year, Wipro’s long-time Chief Financial Officer Jatin Dalal resigned.

“Significant talent, such as Subha Tatavarti, Suzanne Dann, Nagendra Bandaru, and Jo Debecker, remains at the company,” Fersht said. “He needs to pull together and ensure their stay."

Then there’s the matter of bringing back lost growth. That’s easier said than done.

As an insider, Pallia would have a headstart, but in the near term, it’ll be the external demand conditions that will dictate how quickly Wipro returns to its peer-level growth.

The consulting business will still be a drag because discretionary deals are largely absent. The $1.45-billion Capco deal—Delaporte’s attempt at doing an Accenture in India—and several others have not borne fruit yet.

“The test for Srini Pallia would be how Wipro measures up against peers when demand normalises,” Girish Pai and Suket Kothari, research analysts at Mumbai-based brokerage Nirmal Bang, said in an April 7 note. “He needs to put in the blocks now to see that Wipro starts running fast as soon as the demand picks up. We think both investors and promoters will give him three years to deliver, though his tenure is set at five years.”

In a LinkedIn post , Pallia acknowledged the transformation by way of tough decisions that was brought on by Delaporte, one that has “allowed us to optimise our structure, enhance our leadership, and improve our overall efficiency”.

“I’m honoured and humbled to assume the role of CEO at Wipro—a company where I built my entire career,” Pallia said. He had joined the company right after his post-graduation from the Indian Institute of Sciences, Bengaluru, in 1992.

“There’s a lot of work still to be done ahead of us,” he went on to say. “I look forward to working with all our 2,40,000 Wiproites around the globe and taking this iconic company to its next phase of growth.”