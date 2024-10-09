Insecticides India Expects Rs 100-Crore Turnover From Torry Super Herbicide In Two Years
Torry Supera is post-emergence herbicide for the corn segment. It is used in controlling the weeds after they have emerged from the soil.
The newly-launched herbicide Torry Super will add Rs 100 crore turnover to the books of Insecticides India Ltd. in the next two years, according to the company’s Managing Director Rajesh Aggarwal.
Torry Super, a post-emergence herbicide for the corn segment, was launched last week. It is an extension of the company’s Torry brand that was launched two years ago.
Post-emergence herbicides are used to control weeds after they have already emerged from the soil.
Speaking about the new product with NDTV Profit, Aggarwal said, “This is a patented offering, which is a mixture of two products. Torry is already there and we have mixed another generic compound with this. Torry Super is a readymade solution for the farmer. The efficacy is amazing."
The Insecticides India MD is confident that the new launch will emerge as a leader in the maize market.
“Torry has already crossed Rs 50-crore turnover and Torry Super should repeat the same in the next fiscal. In the current year too, the beginning should be good,” he said.
While Aggarwal expects Torry to reach Rs 100-crore turnover in the next three to four years, he said Torry Super will achieve the same in a much shorter time.
“If we see three to four years down the line, there might be a possibility of Torry reaching somewhere around the Rs 100-crore turnover mark. In two years, Torry Super will reach Rs 100 crore very easily,” he said.
The top executive also expects the company’s net profit and revenues to improve with contributions from Torry Super.
“This is a better margin product since it is a patented offering. So, the revenue and the bottom line of the company should also be good,” he said.
The product will start to bring revenue from the ongoing December quarter, according to Aggarwal.
“In some parts of the country, there will be demand now and for the next three to four months also we believe that we will make a good beginning for this product,” he said.
The top executive said that while earlier he expected the company to garner Rs 10–12 crore revenue from the new product by December quarter, he is now confident of achieving more than that in the rabi season itself.
Shares of Insecticides India closed 2.21% lower at Rs 815 apiece on the NSE on Tuesday. In contrast, the benchmark Nifty 50 ended the session 0.88% higher at 25,013.15.