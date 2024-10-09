Insecticides India Expects Rs 100-Crore Turnover From Torry Super Herbicide In Two Years

The newly-launched herbicide Torry Super will add Rs 100 crore turnover to the books of Insecticides India Ltd. in the next two years, according to the company’s Managing Director Rajesh Aggarwal.

Torry Super, a post-emergence herbicide for the corn segment, was launched last week. It is an extension of the company’s Torry brand that was launched two years ago.

Post-emergence herbicides are used to control weeds after they have already emerged from the soil.

Speaking about the new product with NDTV Profit, Aggarwal said, “This is a patented offering, which is a mixture of two products. Torry is already there and we have mixed another generic compound with this. Torry Super is a readymade solution for the farmer. The efficacy is amazing."

The Insecticides India MD is confident that the new launch will emerge as a leader in the maize market.

“Torry has already crossed Rs 50-crore turnover and Torry Super should repeat the same in the next fiscal. In the current year too, the beginning should be good,” he said.

While Aggarwal expects Torry to reach Rs 100-crore turnover in the next three to four years, he said Torry Super will achieve the same in a much shorter time.

“If we see three to four years down the line, there might be a possibility of Torry reaching somewhere around the Rs 100-crore turnover mark. In two years, Torry Super will reach Rs 100 crore very easily,” he said.