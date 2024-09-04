Insecticides India Targets 20% Volume Growth For FY25 With Focus On Premium Products
Insecticides India has already ramped up its premium product sales to increase its contribution to overall growth.
Insecticides India Ltd. is set to achieve volume growth of around 20% even as value growth will be a little slower in fiscal 2025, according to the company’s Managing Director Rajesh Aggarwal.
Speaking to NDTV Profit, Aggarwal explained that slower value projection is due to price correction for insecticides in the domestic market. However, the lower prices will be a major boost to overall demand.
“We will have 5-10% of value growth, but the volume growth will be up to 20%. That's the vision, particularly, for the premium products,” he explained.
Aggarwal said the company had also changed its product mix to boost profitability.
“Three years back, the contribution of premium products to our growth was 52%, which touched 59% last year. My vision is that we should grow by at least 3% this year. The longer vision is that we go to 65% and then cross 70% in this segment,” Aggarwal said.
Insecticides India divides its premium products into two categories—Focus Maharatnas and Maharatnas.
The top executive said the market was awaiting new-generation products, and he was confident customers would buy them if they were put into the market.
The company is bringing these products through its research and development centres and in collaboration with Japan’s Nihon Nohyaku Co, Aggarwal revealed. Trials for the products are already underway.
Insecticides India is also ready with its SEZ plant in Dahej, Gujarat, which recently underwent an expansion.
“We are awaiting final approvals, which are expected in September, so we will start with the trial production,” he said.
With the annual shutdown during the upcoming festive season, the new unit will be fully operational from December onwards. The Dahej unit is expected to contribute around Rs 150 crore to the company’s revenue.