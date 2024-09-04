Insecticides India Targets 20% Volume Growth For FY25 With Focus On Premium Products

Insecticides India Ltd. is set to achieve volume growth of around 20% even as value growth will be a little slower in fiscal 2025, according to the company’s Managing Director Rajesh Aggarwal.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Aggarwal explained that slower value projection is due to price correction for insecticides in the domestic market. However, the lower prices will be a major boost to overall demand.

“We will have 5-10% of value growth, but the volume growth will be up to 20%. That's the vision, particularly, for the premium products,” he explained.

Aggarwal said the company had also changed its product mix to boost profitability.

The company has already ramped up sales of premium products to increase their contribution to overall growth.

“Three years back, the contribution of premium products to our growth was 52%, which touched 59% last year. My vision is that we should grow by at least 3% this year. The longer vision is that we go to 65% and then cross 70% in this segment,” Aggarwal said.

Insecticides India divides its premium products into two categories—Focus Maharatnas and Maharatnas.

The top executive said the market was awaiting new-generation products, and he was confident customers would buy them if they were put into the market.