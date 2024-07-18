Infosys To Hire 15,000-20,000 Freshers In FY25

Software services provider Infosys Ltd. plans to hire 15,000-20,000 freshers in the ongoing financial year, amid improving demand.

In the previous financial year, the company had hired 11,900 freshers, significantly lower than the 50,000 hires in the preceding year. The hiring targets for the fiscal 2024-25 indicate an uptick compared to last fiscal.

“Our utilisation is already at 85%, we have a little headroom left, so as we start seeing growth we will look at hiring," Jayesh Sanghrajka, the company's chief financial officer, said during the earnings call. "We're looking at hiring 15,000-20,000 freshers this year depending on the growth."

This is in tandem with the broader industry, as the sector bounces back from weak demand caused by macro-economic headwinds. With markets expected to recover and tech spends increase, companies are back to building talent base to service their clients.

Infosys' peers too have revived their hiring plans for the fiscal 2025. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., for instance, intends to hire 40,000 employees by March 2025, and has onboarded 11,000 trainees in the first quarter. Similarly, LTIMindtree Ltd. said it hired 1,400 freshers in the first quarter and intends to continue recruitment, depending on its business requirements.

Even as Infosys hired freshers last year, it didn't go to campuses for the last three quarters. The company is looking at hiring from campuses and off it in the fiscla 2025. However, the company didn't specify what percentage of hiring will be on-campus and off-campus.

However, Infosys is seeing a decline in its headcount by the quarter. In the year-ending March 2024, its headcount dropped by 25,994, bringing the total to 317,000 employees. For the quarter ended June, headcount fell by 1,908 to 3,15,332. Its 12-month attrition rate in the first quarter rose to 12.7% in the April-June period, up from 12.6% in the preceding quarter.