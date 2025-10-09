Infosys Says No Tax Demand Over ITC Refunds, Plea In High Court Challenging GST Notice

Infosys Ltd. said on Thursday that there is no tax demand against the company, and a petition challenging a notice from GST authorities is pending in the Karnataka High Court.

The IT major issued a clarification to the stock exchanges on media reports regarding a show-cause notice issued by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence for Rs 415 crore over alleged ineligible input tax credits (ITC) refunds.

Sharing the sequence of events, Infosys said the DGGI had, in May, sought information on the GST refunds claimed by the company, which were later provided along with meeting officials on the matter.

Then, DGGI issued a pre-show cause on July 30 for which the company had sought additional information and relevant documents and sought time to file a suitable response.

The authorities did not provide the additional time requested and instead issued a show cause notice on Aug. 12 for Rs 414.88 crore, excluding interest and penalties.