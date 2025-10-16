Infosys Hires 12,000 Freshers In First Half, Confident Of Meeting FY26 Guidance Of 20,000

Infosys Ltd. hired 12,000 freshers in the first half of this financial year, said Chief Financial Officer Jayesh Sanghrajka on Thursday during the second quarter earnings conference. In addition, the IT service major is on track to hire 20,000 freshers in this financial year.

The Bengaluru-based IT company hired 8,203 employees in the quarter ended September. For the first half of fiscal 2026., the company added 8,413 employees, taking the total headcount to 3.32 lakh.

"In the beginning of the year, we were aiming for 15,000-20,000 freshers. But in the first half itself we have hired about 12,000 freshers. So, we are now on track to hire a total of 20,000 freshers this year," Sanghrajka said.

Infosys' 12-month attrition rate of 14.3% in the quarter-under-review was higher than 12.9% reported in the year-ago period. The utilization (excluding trainees) stood at 85.1% compared to 85.2% in the preceding March quarter and 85.9% in the year-ago period.

Notably, the software services company's share of women employees rose marginally to 39.5% in the September quarter, compared to 39.1% in the June quarter and 39% in the year-ago period. The total headcount was higher than 3,23,788 employees reported in the previous quarter and 3,17,788 employees in the year-ago period.