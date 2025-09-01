IndusInd Bank Appoints New Internal Audit Head Months After Massive Accounting Discrepancy Row

IndusInd Bank Ltd. has appointed Pragati Gondhalekar as the head of internal audit, and senior management personnel with immediate effect, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The appointment comes months after a massive accounting discrepancy row hit the private lender, which adversely impacted its finances, raised cloud over leadership and eroded trust.

Gondhalekar has 27 years of experience of global audit and consulting within the financial service sector, according to the exchange filing. Prior to this, she served as the country head, group audit - India at Deutsche Bank and has held leadership roles at L&T Financial Services, PwC and other organisations.

She has expertise in strategic audit leadership, regulatory compliance, risk management, digital transformation, and board governance.

Gondhalekar's appointment comes days after IndusInd Bank shareholders approved Rajiv Anand as the lender's chief executive officer and managing director for a three-year term. Last month, the Reserve Bank of India and the lender's board had approved his appointment.