Indus Towers Becomes Bharti Airtel Subsidiary After Buyback

Indus Tower Ltd., India's largest mobile tower installation company, is now a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel Ltd. following the recent buyback of shares. The board's buyback committee on Tuesday approved the basis of acceptance of 5.67 crore shares of face value of Rs 10 each, from the eligible shareholders who tendered their shares, according to an exchange filing.

Following completion of buyback, the shareholding of promoter Bharti Airtel in Indus Tower will increase to 50.005%. Consequently, the company will become a subsidiary of the telecom giant.

As of June, the Sunil Bharti Mittal-led telecom company had 48.95% equity in the company.

A subsidiary is a business whose parent company holds a majority stake, which is more than 50% of all shares.

Indus Tower had announced the buyback in July.