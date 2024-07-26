Indus Towers To Return Cash To Investors After Two Years: All You Need To Know

According to the Companies Act, 2013, a company can buy back up to 10% of the total paid-up equity share capital and free reserves without taking shareholders' approval. The total paid-up equity share capital and free reserves for Indus Towers are at Rs 27,038 crore as of March 31, 2024. Therefore, the company can buy back up to Rs 2,701 crore of shares without seeking shareholders' approval. The company currently has a cash balance of Rs 63 crore.

However, if the companies get shareholders' approval, a total of up to 25% of the total paid-up equity capital and free reserves can be bought back. This amounts to Rs 6,754 crore.

The buyback of more than 25% of the paid-up equity share capital is not allowed.