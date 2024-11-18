City Gas Sector Could See Consolidation Amid Margin Pressure: Citi's Saurabh Handa

The city gas distribution sector may undergo consolidation in the medium to long term, according to Saurabh Handa, director-India oil and gas and telecom at Citi. The financial pressures on companies could lead to more market consolidation as the stronger, cash-rich players endure while newer entrants struggle, he told NDTV Profit.

“In the medium to long term, there might be consolidation in the sector. The listed players are well entrenched. Even though their margins could take a hit, these are still cash-rich companies with strong balance sheets,” Handa said.

The recent pressure on CGD companies stems from a significant reduction in domestic gas allocations by GAIL (India) Ltd., affecting major players such as Indraprastha Gas Ltd., Mahanagar Gas Ltd., and Adani Total Gas Ltd. These companies have seen their domestic gas allocations cut by 13-20%, which directly impacts their profitability, as they rely on this gas for their Compressed Natural Gas sales.

Handa noted that while the immediate impact of these reductions on margins is clear, the ability of CGD companies to manage the price increases of CNG could mitigate some of the damage. “We have not seen any price hikes since the last cut, which happened in October. But it’s only a matter of time,” he said, highlighting that the key to managing these pressures will be passing on the higher costs to consumers.

This marks the second reduction in domestic or APM gas allocations, following an initial cut in October by Oil and Natural Gas Corp. The combination of reduced domestic gas supply and higher reliance on more expensive imported Liquefied Natural Gas has put pressure on margins, particularly for city gas distributors who are unable to pass on these additional costs in the short term.