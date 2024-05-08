Indraprastha Gas Cuts FY25 Volume Guidance As Electric Vehicles Gain Popularity

Indraprastha Gas Ltd. has revised its fiscal 2025 volume guidance lower, mainly due to the shift towards electric vehicles. However, the management maintains a positive segment-wise outlook in terms of growth.

The natural gas distribution company has revised its FY25 volume guidance after failing to meet its last fiscal guidance of 9 million metric standard cubic metres per day by 3% to 8.73 million metric standard cubic metres per day.

The FY25 volume guidance now stands at 9.5 million metric standard cubic metres per day, Managing Director Kamal Kishore Chatiwal told NDTV Profit. That compares with the earlier guidance of 10 million metric standard cubic metres per day.