IndiGo’s Premium Push Gets Thumbs Up From Brokerages

IndiGo’s latest launch of its business class offering, 'IndiGo Stretch', has garnered favorable reviews from leading brokerages. Emkay sees the premiumisation strategy boosting medium-term yields.

The airline also launched a new loyalty program—IndiGo BluChip. These expansion strategies will help IndiGo attract additional passengers and reinforce its market position, according to Citi.

IndiGo Stretch will debut on the Mumbai-Delhi route by mid-November at an introductory price of Rs 18,000. The latest announcements come as part of its 18th anniversary celebrations. The airline's strategy includes significant investments in premium services and technology upgrades. With plans to introduce wide-body A350-900 aircraft in 2027 and A321 XLRs starting in 2025, IndiGo aims to enhance its network and service offerings.

Here is a look at what brokerages have to say about the airline's new business strategy.