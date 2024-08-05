IndiGo Unveils New Business Class Services Ahead Of 18th Anniversary

IndiGo’s first business-class flight will take off between Delhi and Mumbai in mid-November. Tickets for this new service will be available on Aug. 6 and for travel on Nov. 14. Fares for the business class service will start at Rs 18,018. The ‘IndiGo Stretch’ service will feature 12 business class seats per aircraft, offering curated meals as part of the experience.

“It is going to be a real, good business class. We work with the best in the industry. You can stretch and relax. All the metros will be served from Delhi. We are going to do this from metros to metros with a few exceptions here and there," Elbers said.

By the end of FY25, IndiGo will expand its network by adding seven new international destinations, bringing the total to 40, the CEO said.