IndiGo Unveils New Business Class Services Ahead Of 18th Anniversary
The new service will operate on 12 routes, including Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, starting from mid-November.
IndiGo has announced the launch of its new business-class product called ‘IndiGo Stretch’ as part of its 18th-anniversary celebration. The new service will operate on 12 routes, including Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, starting in mid-November.
The announcement was made by IndiGo Chief Executive Officer, Pieter Elbers, at a special event held in Delhi on Aug. 7. IndiGo is also offering an 18% discount on its flyers as part of a special anniversary offer.
First Business Class Flight
IndiGo’s first business-class flight will take off between Delhi and Mumbai in mid-November. Tickets for this new service will be available on Aug. 6 and for travel on Nov. 14. Fares for the business class service will start at Rs 18,018. The ‘IndiGo Stretch’ service will feature 12 business class seats per aircraft, offering curated meals as part of the experience.
“It is going to be a real, good business class. We work with the best in the industry. You can stretch and relax. All the metros will be served from Delhi. We are going to do this from metros to metros with a few exceptions here and there," Elbers said.
By the end of FY25, IndiGo will expand its network by adding seven new international destinations, bringing the total to 40, the CEO said.
Introduction Of BluChip Loyalty Programme
In addition to its new business class offering, IndiGo has introduced a loyalty programme called BluChip. Under this programme, every flight passenger can earn points, redeemable for prime passes, baggage benefits, and seat selection. The airline said that passengers will earn points on every flight, depending on the route and time of travel.
Notably, there is no expiry of points for frequent fliers, ensuring long-term benefits for loyal customers. Pre-registration for the BluChip program begins on Aug. 5, allowing passengers to accumulate rewards immediately.
The airline had first announced its plans to launch a customised business product for India’s busiest and most frequented business routes in May this year. The company had said then that the service would be operational by the end of 2025, and target key routes across the nation. At the time, IndiGo also indicated in a regulatory filing that more details about the product offering, launch date and specific routes would be disclosed in August 2025, coinciding with the airline’s 18th-anniversary celebrations.
Despite the announcement, shares of parent company InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., were trading 2.05% lower at Rs 4,223.10 per share at 2:15 p.m.
(With inputs from PTI).