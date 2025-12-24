IndiGo Confirms Operational Stability As Holiday Season Travel Boom Looms

IndiGo, which was hit by a massive operational meltdown earlier this month, has confirmed that its operations will remain stable during the holiday season—typically stretching from Dec. 25 to Jan. 1—when air travel usually booms.

The airline, which nearly crumbled under the weight of operational disruptions in early December, highlighted that it has been operating 2100- 2,200 flights daily while carrying over one million customers every three days.

The carrier further said that it has been operating to and from all 138 operational destinations across the network, and maintaining its standards of on-time performance.

IndiGo also claimed that it is fully prepared to cater to the surge in demand during this holiday season and has managed effective operations during dense fog over the past few days.

However, the airline acknowledged that it has faced some impact due to the fog issue, particularly across northern India, just like others airlines.

"With forecasts indicating a harsher winter ahead, we remain committed to ensuring reliability and minimizing disruptions across our network to ensure least inconvenience to our customers", IndiGo's spokesperson underlined in the official statement.