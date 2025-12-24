IndiGo Confirms Operational Stability As Holiday Season Travel Boom Looms
The airline, which nearly crumbled under the weight of operational disruptions in early December, said its fully prepared to cater to the surge in demand.
IndiGo, which was hit by a massive operational meltdown earlier this month, has confirmed that its operations will remain stable during the holiday season—typically stretching from Dec. 25 to Jan. 1—when air travel usually booms.
The airline, which nearly crumbled under the weight of operational disruptions in early December, highlighted that it has been operating 2100- 2,200 flights daily while carrying over one million customers every three days.
The carrier further said that it has been operating to and from all 138 operational destinations across the network, and maintaining its standards of on-time performance.
IndiGo also claimed that it is fully prepared to cater to the surge in demand during this holiday season and has managed effective operations during dense fog over the past few days.
However, the airline acknowledged that it has faced some impact due to the fog issue, particularly across northern India, just like others airlines.
"With forecasts indicating a harsher winter ahead, we remain committed to ensuring reliability and minimizing disruptions across our network to ensure least inconvenience to our customers", IndiGo's spokesperson underlined in the official statement.
IndiGo's statements regarding flight operations are crucial as they come after it suffered one of the worst aviation crisis in history. The airline's failure to adapt to new crew-rostering rules triggered widespread flight disruptions, leaving tens of thousands of travellers stranded at airports across the country in the beginning of December.
At the centre of the crisis were regulations requiring pilots and cabin crew to get more rest, including 48-hour weekly breaks instead of 36 hours earlier, and stricter limits on night landings.
Additionally, the airline has announced that it is prepared to welcome India and IndiGo's first Airbus A321XLR, which will connect Delhi and Mumbai with Athens starting Jan. 23 2026.
According to the statement, in line with the airline's fleet expansion plans, IndiGo is also evaluating additional domestic and international destinations.