India's Retail Sales Growth Slows To 7% In Festive Months

India's retail sales continued to grow in single digits, defying expectations of a robust festive season amid muted consumer sentiment.

The country's retail sales grew 7% in the October-November period as compared with the same month last year, according to data from the Retailers Association of India. The growth flat-lined at about 6-9% for the entire year, suggesting continued pressure on household spending on account of high inflation.

"Retailers had anticipated double-digit sales growth during Durga Puja and Diwali season," said RAI's Chief Executive Officer Kumar Rajagopalan. "Most retailers, however, have indicated that the footfalls were not even equal to 2022, though the sales were just about the same as the previous year."

The sluggish sales were pronounced in categories like apparel, food and grocery as well as quick-service restaurants, according to RAI's findings.