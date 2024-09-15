India’s Food-Fuel Conflict: The Ethanol-Sugar Conundrum

The government has set an ambitious target of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2070, and has taken various measures to meet this goal. One significant but challenging measure is the Ethanol Blended Petrol Program, which blends ethanol with petrol to reduce carbon emissions. The government aims to achieve a 20% blending target by 2025.

Ethanol-blended petrol allows the engine to combust the fuel completely. This decreases emissions and reduces environmental pollution.

However, there are several reasons why this practice is challenging.