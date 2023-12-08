Govt Bans Use Of Sugarcane Juice For Ethanol Production In 2023-24 Supply Year

Welcoming the move, the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories (NFCSF) Managing Director Pakash P Naiknavare said, "There is huge stock of ethanol made from B-molasses lying in the country apart from contracted quantities. The letter resolves the industry's concern." However, there are some ambiguity in the letter that states supply of ethanol from 'existing offers' received by OMCs from B-Heavy molasses will continue. "Will it be withdrawn after the existing tender is over? There is no clarity," he told PTI.