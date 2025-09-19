India's Critical Minerals Push: Oil India, Hindustan Copper Join Forces For Exploration

Oil India Ltd. and Hindustan Copper Ltd. will jointly explore for critical and strategic minerals, including copper, as the country prioritises domestic production to reduce import reliance on China.

The two public-sector companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday to collaborate for the exploration and development of critical and strategic minerals.

Oil India, a legacy crude oil and natural gas explorer, has diversified into critical minerals.

HCL is currently focusing on mining and beneficiation of copper ore and the sale of copper concentrate.

"OIL and HCL's partnership marks a crucial milestone in India's pursuit of self-reliance in critical and strategic minerals including Copper and associated minerals," a statement said.

In June, Rites Ltd. signed an MoU with Hindustan Copper to jointly develop a rapid, reliable and sustainable supply chain of metals and minerals, including critical minerals in India and overseas. The collaboration includes participation in mineral block auctions and the development of mining infrastructure.