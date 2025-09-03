Cabinet Clears Rs 1,500-Crore Incentive Scheme In Push For Rare Earth, Critical Minerals

Recycling of critical minerals like lithium, cobalt, and rare earth elements will be covered under the release, the government said. The eligible feedstock comprises of e-waste, lithium-ion battery scrap, and scrap other than e-waste and LIB scrap e.g. catalytic convertors in end-of-life vehicles.

The scheme is expected to benefit both large, established recyclers, as well as small, new recycler. In addition, the government has earmarked one-third of the scheme outlay for the new recyclers.

The scheme will be applicable to investments in new units as well as expansion of capacity and diversification of existing units.

The incentives under the scheme will comprise 20% capex subsidy on plant and machinery, equipment and associated utilities for starting production within specified timeframe, beyond which reduced subsidy will be applicable.

The scheme also entails operational expenditure subsidy, which will be an incentive on incremental sales over the base year. This means companies will received 40% of eligible opex subsidy in the second year and balance 60% in the fifth year on achievement of specified threshold incremental sales, according to the release.

The total incentive per entity will be subject to an overall ceiling of Rs 50 crore for large entities and Rs 25 crore for small entities, within which there will be a ceiling for opex subsidy of Rs 10 crore and Rs 5 crore, respectively.