Indian Rupee Opens Weaker Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened weaker against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday due to higher demand for the greenback on the back of a surge in crude oil prices.

The local currency depreciated three paise to open at Rs 83.27 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. It closed at Rs 83.24 on Monday, according to Bloomberg data.

Crude oil prices advanced after Iran deployed a warship to the Red Sea after the U.S. Navy destroyed three Houthi boats over the weekend.