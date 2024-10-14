Indian Overseas Bank Raises MCLR By Five Basis Points

Indian Overseas Bank has hiked its overnight and one-month marginal cost of funds-based lending rate by five basis points each, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The MCLR rates for overnight and one-month tenor have changed from 8.20% and 8.45% to 8.25% and 8.50%, respectively. The revised rates of the tenors will be effective from Tuesday, the public sector bank said.

The MCLR with tenors of three months, one year, two years and three years remains unchanged, the filing said.

In July, IOB had hiked the MCLR by 5–10 basis points across all tenures post-review.