"The Indian Overseas Bank has hiked the marginal cost of funds based lending rate by 5-10 basis points across all tenures post review, said the company in an exchange filing on Thursday.The revised rates will be effective from July 15. The MCLR on overnight and one-month tenures has risen by 10 basis points, from 8.10% and 8.30% to 8.20% and 8.40% respectively.The three-month tenure saw a change from 8.50% to 8.55%, and the six month-tenure saw a change from 8.75% to 8.80%. The one-year and two-year tenures similarly saw a five basis points increase to 8.95%, and the three-year tenure was bumped to 9.05% MCLR. Shares of the Indian Overseas Bank closed 1.55% lower at Rs 63.66 apiece on the BSE, compared to a 0.03% decline in the benchmark Sensex..Indian Overseas Bank Q4 Profit Rises To Rs 810.4 Crore"