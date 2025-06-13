Ahmedabad Plane Crash: India Considers Dreamliner Safety Probe, May Ground Boeing 787-8s | Profit Exclusive

Air India currently uses its fleet of 787-8s for long-haul international routes, including to the UK, North America and the Middle East. The airline is expected to receive another Dreamliner by the end of the year.

Overall, it has 20 additional 787s on order and a Letter of Intent for an additional 24 aircraft, according to data from aviation consultant Cirium.

The deadly crash of the nearly 12-year-old Air India Boeing 787-8 is also expected to prompt global authorities to scrutinise the Dreamliner's safety protocols as the investigation begins, especially in light of the multiple safety incidents involving its aircraft over the last few years.

NTSB, the US agency that investigates civil aviation accidents, said on Thursday that it would be leading a team of American investigators to India to assist in the investigation of the Air India Boeing 787 crash. As per international protocols under the International Civil Aviation Organisation, all information on the probe will be provided by the Indian government.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said at a news conference that Boeing and engine manufacturer GE Aerospace are also deploying their investigators to India.

"Safety is paramount...We're going to follow the facts where this investigation takes us, and we are working closely with the NTSB to investigate the cause of crash," Acting Federal Aviation Administration Head Chris Rocheleau said. "I had the opportunity to speak with my counterpart in India, the Director General of Civil Aviation, and offer him our full support as the investigation continues. As we proceed down this road with the investigation itself, if there's any information that becomes available to us regarding any risk, we will mitigate those risks."

Meanwhile, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is investigating the cause of the crash. A preliminary report is usually published within 30 days, while a final report with detailed findings can take several months.