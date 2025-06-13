Ahmedabad Plane Crash: India Considers Dreamliner Safety Probe, May Ground Boeing 787-8s | Profit Exclusive
Air India, which operates the country’s largest fleet of Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners, is under review by the Ministry of Civil Aviation after the Ahmedabad air disaster.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation is mulling a safety review of the domestic fleet of Dreamliners, following the devastating crash of an Air India Boeing 787-8 aircraft on Thursday, which claimed lives of 241 out of 242 people on board the London-bound flight—the deadliest air disaster globally in a decade.
The government is considering the possibility of grounding all Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners as a precautionary measure, while initial inquiries into safety concerns are underway, according to people familiar with the matter.
Talks are underway with multiple stakeholders, including the Tata Group carrier, Boeing India, the National Transportation Safety Board as well as the Federal Aviation Administration. A final decision will be made after the investigators' assessment of the crash site, the people cited above said, adding that maintaining strict safety standards and ensuring security of flying passengers remain "non-negotiable" priorities.
Authorities are also contemplating a comprehensive review of maintenance practices, with Air India—operator of 34 Dreamliners, the largest fleet among Indian carriers—potentially facing increased scrutiny.
NDTV Profit awaits responses from Air India.
Air India currently uses its fleet of 787-8s for long-haul international routes, including to the UK, North America and the Middle East. The airline is expected to receive another Dreamliner by the end of the year.
Overall, it has 20 additional 787s on order and a Letter of Intent for an additional 24 aircraft, according to data from aviation consultant Cirium.
The deadly crash of the nearly 12-year-old Air India Boeing 787-8 is also expected to prompt global authorities to scrutinise the Dreamliner's safety protocols as the investigation begins, especially in light of the multiple safety incidents involving its aircraft over the last few years.
NTSB, the US agency that investigates civil aviation accidents, said on Thursday that it would be leading a team of American investigators to India to assist in the investigation of the Air India Boeing 787 crash. As per international protocols under the International Civil Aviation Organisation, all information on the probe will be provided by the Indian government.
US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said at a news conference that Boeing and engine manufacturer GE Aerospace are also deploying their investigators to India.
"Safety is paramount...We're going to follow the facts where this investigation takes us, and we are working closely with the NTSB to investigate the cause of crash," Acting Federal Aviation Administration Head Chris Rocheleau said. "I had the opportunity to speak with my counterpart in India, the Director General of Civil Aviation, and offer him our full support as the investigation continues. As we proceed down this road with the investigation itself, if there's any information that becomes available to us regarding any risk, we will mitigate those risks."
Meanwhile, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is investigating the cause of the crash. A preliminary report is usually published within 30 days, while a final report with detailed findings can take several months.