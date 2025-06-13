Air India Plane Crash Puts Spotlight On Boeing Again, Raises New Safety Concerns

The crash of an Air India plane minutes after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday is set to ignite fresh scrutiny of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner, one of its best-selling aircraft.

The nearly 12-year-old Dreamliner, bound for London, came down in a residential area, crashing into a medical college hostel outside the airport during lunch hour after takeoff, killing 241 of the 242 people on board.

The crash can be the latest test for new Boeing leadership as they head to next week's Paris Air Show, an event traditionally marked by celebrations, major order announcements by plane makers and product showcases.

Pilots and safety experts are baffled, given the plane's flawless 14-year safety record since its debut with All Nippon Airways.

Though there have been past concerns about safety, quality of material, technical faults, and production delays, including a whistleblower's complaint last year about improper fuselage fastening and faulty drilling, the aircraft with GEnx engines has flown for millions of hours without a fatal crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration launched an investigation based on the stunning claims of whistleblower Sam Salehpour, who worked at Boeing for nearly two decades. But it later said the 787s in use at this time "are in compliance with safety regulations". Boeing, too, had released a detailed defence of the aircraft, saying it is "fully confident" in the Dreamliner.