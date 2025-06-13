Air India Plane Crash Puts Spotlight On Boeing Again, Raises New Safety Concerns
Global authorities are likely to scrutinise the Dreamliner's safety protocols as investigation begins, especially in light of multiple incidents involving its aircraft.
The crash of an Air India plane minutes after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday is set to ignite fresh scrutiny of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner, one of its best-selling aircraft.
The nearly 12-year-old Dreamliner, bound for London, came down in a residential area, crashing into a medical college hostel outside the airport during lunch hour after takeoff, killing 241 of the 242 people on board.
The crash can be the latest test for new Boeing leadership as they head to next week's Paris Air Show, an event traditionally marked by celebrations, major order announcements by plane makers and product showcases.
Pilots and safety experts are baffled, given the plane's flawless 14-year safety record since its debut with All Nippon Airways.
Though there have been past concerns about safety, quality of material, technical faults, and production delays, including a whistleblower's complaint last year about improper fuselage fastening and faulty drilling, the aircraft with GEnx engines has flown for millions of hours without a fatal crash.
The Federal Aviation Administration launched an investigation based on the stunning claims of whistleblower Sam Salehpour, who worked at Boeing for nearly two decades. But it later said the 787s in use at this time "are in compliance with safety regulations". Boeing, too, had released a detailed defence of the aircraft, saying it is "fully confident" in the Dreamliner.
Boeing's troubles, however, go beyond its flagship 787 model. It was deemed responsible for three high-profile accidents, including the 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019. Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, both involving the 737 MAX, led to a worldwide grounding that lasted almost two years, damaging Boeing's reputation and finances. In 2024, Alaska Airlines' Boeing 737 MAX 9 suffered an in-flight door plug loss.
Fast forward to 2025: just when the US company seemed to be turning the corner, the Ahmedabad tragedy has once again stirred up concerns about Boeing's long-standing issues with quality control and safety, casting a doubt on its ability to recover.
Initial investigations indicate that both engines of the aircraft lost power, an incident described by a pilot who has flown the aircraft as one of the rarest of its kind. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, however, is still investigating the cause of the crash. A preliminary report is usually published within 30 days, while a final report with detailed findings can take several months.
"A formal investigation has been initiated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, in line with international protocols set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation," said Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.
"Additionally, the government is constituting a high-level committee comprising experts from multiple disciplines to examine the matter in detail. "The committee will work to strengthen aviation safety and prevent such incidents in future," Naidu said.
As many as 209 Boeing aircraft are cumulatively operated by Indian airlines. Air India has the largest number of Boeing in its fleet, with 34 Boeing 787s and 22 Boeing 777s. In October 2012, it became the first airline to receive a delivery of a Dreamliner built at Boeing's South Carolina plant.
The Tata Group carrier currently uses its fleet of 787-8s for long-haul international routes, including to the UK, North America and the Middle East. The airline is expected to receive another Dreamliner by the end of the year. Overall, it has 20 additional 787s on order and a letter of intent for an additional 24 aircraft, according to data from aviation consultant Cirium.
Air India Express currently has a fleet of over 110 aircraft, including 74 Boeing 737s, while SpiceJet operates about 30 Boeing 737s.
The Mumbai-based Akasa Air currently has a fleet of 29 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed airline only began operations three years ago and currently awaits several deliveries from Boeing.
IndiGo, a long-time Airbus customer, has announced plans to induct more Boeing planes as well. Currently, it operates two leased Boeing 777 from Turkish Airlines, 12 wet-leased Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 800 series aircraft leased from Qatar Airways and Corendon Airlines, and one damp-leased Boeing 787 from Norse Atlantic.
The accident is also expected to prompt global authorities to scrutinise the Dreamliner's safety protocols as the investigation begins, especially in light of the multiple safety incidents involving its aircraft over the last few years.
Boeing Chief Executive Officer Kelly Ortberg in a statement that he has spoken to Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran and that Boeing is ready to support the investigation.
Boeing Co.'s shares plunged over 8% in pre-market US trading on Thursday. It opened nearly 6% lower on the US exchanges.