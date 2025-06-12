Air India Plane Crash: 'This Is Hell'— Boeing Whistleblower Sam Salehpour's 787 Safety Claims Resurface

US aircraft maker Boeing is back in news with the tragic Air India plane crash that involved the company's 'Safest' Aircraft—Boeing 787 Dreamliner. This incident has brought to light the issue of multiple whistleblowers raising serious safety concerns about Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner, that triggered investigations by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) into the aircraft’s production and assembly processes, back in the fore front.

One of the whistleblowers Sam Salehpour's video on Boeing 787's safety claims testament to US Congress on April 17, 2024 has resurfaced on social media. Salehpour's allegations — ranging from improper manufacturing practices to claims of retaliation against employees — have intensified scrutiny of Boeing’s safety culture and operational oversight.

"While working on the 787 in late 2020, I observed that Boeing had begun taking shortcuts with respect to fit-up force (FUF) and one up assembly (OUA) to reduce bottlenecks in production and speed up production and delivery of 787s. Boeing adopted these shortcuts in its production processes based on faulty engineering and faulty evaluation of available data, which has allowed potentially defective parts and defective installations in 787 fleets," he said.