Indian Chemical Makers Can No Longer Ignore Lithium-Ion Battery Market

For India's chemical makers, the government's incentives and the potential growth in the nation's electric vehicle demand are now too big to ignore. They have started lining up fresh investments to manufacture components for lithium-ion batteries.

Top chemical companies, including Ami Organics Ltd., Neogen Chemicals Ltd., Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd., Aether Industries Ltd. and Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. plan to set up facilities to locally produce anodes and cathodes as electrolytes for Li-ion batteries.

One of the key catalysts is government subsidies to push domestic manufacturing of battery components. The Ministry of Heavy Industries will be issuing a fresh tender inviting bids for the Rs 18,000 crore advanced chemistry cells project under the production-linked incentive scheme.

Batteries contribute up to 60% of an electric vehicle's cost. To make EVs affordable and cut reliance on imports, local manufacturing is critical. The industry anticipates a much bigger EV boom as mass adoption of electric mobility takes off. That, according to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, will propel the domestic lithium-ion battery market from 20 gigawatt hours in 2022 to 220 GWh by 2030, growing at an annualised rate of 50%.