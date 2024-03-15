New EV Policy Paves Way For Tesla Entry

India has paved the way for the likes of Tesla Inc. to enter the country with its new EV policy.

The government has approved an electric-vehicle policy to promote India as a manufacturing destination for electric cars, according to a notification on Friday.

⁠Original equipment manufacturers setting up EV plants in India to be allowed limited imports of cars at lower duty.

⁠A minimum investment of Rs 4,150 crore is required, but there's no cap on maximum investment.

⁠OEMs have three years to set up a plant and start production of EVs. ⁠Domestic value addition to be reached within five years.

(This is a developing story.)