Indian Bank Hikes Prime Lending Rate, Cuts Those For Short-Tenure

Public sector lender Indian Bank on Tuesday hiked the base rate and benchmark prime lending rate, that determine home loan interest rates, while reducing those for certain shorter tenure loan.

The base rate has been increased from 9.8% to 9.85%, while the BPLR from 14.05% to 14.1%, according to an exchange filing.

The Treasury Bills Linked Lending Rates or TBLR for tenures of three years and shorter up to three months have been cut to 6.65%.

The revised rates are effective from Oct. 3.

Indian Bank kept the Marginal Cost of funds based Lending Rate or MCLR unchanged across tenures. The MCLR is linked to the marginal cost of funds, operating costs, cost of carrying in cash reserve ratio and tenure premium. It is the minimum rate below which banks cannot lend.