Indian Bank To Tap Market With 10-Year Infra Bond Issue

Indian Bank has joined the race with other banks to raise funds through infrastructure bonds to support the growing balance sheets. The public sector bank has invited bids on Thursday to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore through the issue of 10-year infrastructure bonds, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The issue has a base size of Rs 2,000 crore and a greenshoe option of Rs 3,000 crore. Bidding for this bond issue will take place on the BSE's electronic bidding platform from 11 a.m. to noon, the person told NDTV Profit on the condition of anonymity.

The bank plans to raise these funds for refinancing purposes. For the current financial year, the board of Indian Bank had approved raising up to Rs 12,000 crore by way of equity and debt.