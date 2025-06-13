Waaree Energies Hopes For Minimal US Tariff Restrictions For 'Win-Win' Situation

Leading solar panel producer Waaree Energies Ltd. is keeping a close watch on the development in the United States amid the ongoing discussions on the proposed India-US trade agreement. The company is still unclear about the impact of tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

The best possible outcome from the India-US trade deal, once finalised, would be minimal tariff restrictions for both parties, according to Dr. Amit Paithankar, whole-time director and chief executive officer, Waaree Energies.

“We have not heard with clarity what's going to happen, we are still observing…the Free Trade Agreement between India and the US is also in the offing…the best outcome for the solar industry in India would be minimal tariff restrictions either way,” he told NDTV Profit on Thursday.

It would be a “win-win” situation for both countries, according to him.