India-Canada Diplomatic Row: A Look At Impact On Investments Coming Into India

Diplomatic tensions between India and Canada reached new lows after India announced the expulsion of six Canadian diplomats, including the Acting High Commissioner Stewart Ross Wheeler, hours after recalling the Indian High Commissioner to Canada and some other officials from Canada.

The diplomatic feud is now threatening investments from the North American country, which was the nineth largest source of foreign portfolio investors at the end of September 2024, according to data available on NSDL.

Canadian public funds are also one of the largest investors in the Indian infrastructure sector, like roads and highways, telecom towers and real estate.

Foreign investors held a total asset under custody of Rs 1.98 lakh crore in equity alone at the end of September. They held little over Rs 36,000 crore in debt instrument at end of the same period.

The asset under custody for the Canadian investors have risen from Rs 1.50 lakh crore when the rift started exactly a year back in September 2023. At that time Canada was the seventh largest investor in the country by asset under custody. It held around Rs 27,000 crore in debt at that time.

The diplomatic rift between the two countries threatens to impact investment from some of the largest global pension funds based out of India.