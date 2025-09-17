Income Tax Department Conducts Survey At Marico Offices And Factories

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday surveyed various Marico Ltd. offices, major dealers, and factories. The survey action, being conducted by the Mumbai branch, is linked to the scrutiny of certain foreign funding transactions, sources told NDTV Profit.

More details about the investigation are awaited. Marico is yet to make any public statement on the matter.

Mumbai-headquartered Marico is a leading Indian consumer goods company offering products in categories like hair care, skin care, edible oils, healthy foods, and male grooming under well-known brands such as Parachute, Saffola, and Set Wet. The company manufactures, markets, and sells these products across India and in emerging markets in Asia and Africa.