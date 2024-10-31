IIFL Finance To Raise Up To Rs 2,500 Crore Via Debt

IIFL Finance Ltd. will raise up to Rs 2,500 crore via debt instruments, the company announced on Thursday. The board approved public issue of secured, rated, listed, redeemable non-convertible debentures in one or more tranches, subject to regulatory and statutory approvals.

The details of the NCD issue will be provided during the filing of tranches.

NCDs are fixed-income instruments for specific terms and interest rates that are issued to raise funds without giving any option of conversion to equity.