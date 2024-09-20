IIFL Finance To Diversify Business, Reduce Dependence On Gold, Says Chairman AK Purwar

IIFL Finance Ltd. is exploring the diversification of its assets to reduce the company's overdependence on gold loan business, said AK Purwar, who is the lender's chairman and independent director.

"We will be looking to substantially diversify our business. We want to add more verticals, maybe auto loans, or something else, or something more innovative. The aim is to ensure we have a couple of important product lines and our overdependence on gold loans portfolio gets reduced," Purwar said in an interaction with NDTV Profit on Friday.

The remarks come a day after the Reserve Bank of India lifted the restrictions that barred IIFL Finance from lending against gold. The curbs were placed in March, when the banking regulator had found serious lapses in the company's operations.

In August, IIFL Finance disclosed that it had submitted its compliance report to the regulator after addressing the concerns raised.

The RBI, with immediate effect, has allowed the company to "resume the sanctioning, disbursal, assignment, securitisation, and sale of gold loans in compliance with all relevant laws and regulations," the NBFC said in a statement on Thursday.

On being asked about the changes adopted by IIFL Finance following the RBI action, Purwar said the company has "completely stopped any cash disbursement above Rs 20,000."

The company also "started e-auction to auction various gold ornaments in cases of default" in view of the concerns flagged by the RBI, he added.