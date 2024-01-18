ICICI Prudential Hit 10% Lower Circuit After Q3 Results

Shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. hit the lower circuit on Thursday after its profit rose 2% while value of new business declined 29% in the third quarter.

The private insurer's net profit stood at Rs 227 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. Sequentially, the bottom line contracted 7%. The firm's net premium rose 5% year-on-year to Rs 9,929 crore.

However, the company's value of new business—the present value of the future profit associated with new business written during the period—fell 29% to Rs 436 crore.