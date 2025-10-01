Hurun List 2025: India Now Home To Over 350 Billionaire — Perplexity, Zepto Founders New Entrants
India’s wealth creation story has reached a new milestone, with the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 revealing that the country now has 358 billionaires—six times more than when the list debuted 13 years ago. This year, 1,687 individuals were identified with a net worth of at least Rs 1,000 crore, an increase of 148 over last year and 859 more than five years ago. Together, they command a combined wealth of Rs 167 lakh crore, nearly half of India’s GDP.
The list underscores the remarkable pace of wealth creation in India. Collectively, listers added Rs 1,991 crore of wealth every day, while the country has produced a new billionaire every week for the past two years.
At the top, Mukesh Ambani (68) & family reclaimed the No. 1 spot with a wealth of Rs 9.55 lakh crore ($105 billion). Close behind, Gautam Adani (63) & family ranked second with Rs 8.15 lakh crore. Making history, Roshni Nadar Malhotra (44) of HCL Tech entered the Top 3 for the first time with a fortune of Rs 2.84 lakh crore, becoming India’s richest woman and the youngest in the top 10.
The report highlights notable debuts. Aravind Srinivas (31), founder of AI startup Perplexity, joined the billionaire ranks with a wealth of Rs 21,190 crore, becoming the youngest billionaire on the list. Meanwhile, Kaivalya Vohra (22), co-founder of Zepto, emerged as the youngest entrant overall, with his partner Aadit Palicha (23) following close behind.
Sector-wise, pharmaceuticals continued to dominate with 137 entrants, while jewellery, construction, and engineering added the highest number of new faces this year.
“Bollywood’s Badshah”, Shah Rukh Khan (59), joins the billionaire club for the first time with a wealth of Rs 12,490 Crore.
Meanwhile, Vijay Shekhar Sharma (46), founder of Paytm, regains billionaire status with a wealth of Rs 15,930 crore, driven by a 124% surge in Paytm’s share price.
Out of all listers, 1,004 individuals saw their wealth rise or remain steady, including 284 newcomers, while 643 witnessed declines and 139 dropped off the list. The market backdrop supported this growth, with the Sensex climbing 22% during the year, though the rupee depreciated 7% against the US dollar.
Significantly, the 2025 edition marks a turning point for women in wealth creation. With 100 women featured—including 26 dollar billionaires and self-made leaders like Falguni Nayar and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw—the rise of Roshni Nadar Malhotra to No. 3 signals a broader shift towards tech-driven, inclusive prosperity in India.