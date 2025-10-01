Hurun List 2025: India Now Home To Over 350 Billionaire — Perplexity, Zepto Founders New Entrants

India’s wealth creation story has reached a new milestone, with the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 revealing that the country now has 358 billionaires—six times more than when the list debuted 13 years ago. This year, 1,687 individuals were identified with a net worth of at least Rs 1,000 crore, an increase of 148 over last year and 859 more than five years ago. Together, they command a combined wealth of Rs 167 lakh crore, nearly half of India’s GDP.

The list underscores the remarkable pace of wealth creation in India. Collectively, listers added Rs 1,991 crore of wealth every day, while the country has produced a new billionaire every week for the past two years.

At the top, Mukesh Ambani (68) & family reclaimed the No. 1 spot with a wealth of Rs 9.55 lakh crore ($105 billion). Close behind, Gautam Adani (63) & family ranked second with Rs 8.15 lakh crore. Making history, Roshni Nadar Malhotra (44) of HCL Tech entered the Top 3 for the first time with a fortune of Rs 2.84 lakh crore, becoming India’s richest woman and the youngest in the top 10.