The apex association of distributors warned on Friday about halting purchase of Hindustan Unilever Ltd.'s products after the FMCG major decided to cut margins amid low demand.

The Surf Excel maker has cut fixed margin from 3.9% to 3.3% and increased the variable one, which is based on performance, from 0.7% to 2% for its general trade distributors, according to a document seen by NDTV Profit.

For non-general trade distributors, the performance-based margin is hiked from 0.4% to 1.7%. The variable payout is divided across three main categories—sales, demand capture and demand fulfilment.

India's largest consumer goods maker has rolled out the new margin structure in 100 towns so far and plans to implement it nationwide from April, according to distributors.

HUL's decision comes at a time when the fast-moving consumer goods industry is struggling with declining volume growth. The movie is seen as part of its strategy to increase general trade distribution, especially in rural areas, and optimise costs in this challenging phase.