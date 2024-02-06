How Varun Beverages Is Defying FMCG Sector Gloom To Grow

A prolonged slowdown in rural demand due to tough macroeconomic conditions and weak consumer sentiment have jammed the growth engine of the fast-moving consumer goods industry.

But Varun Beverages Ltd.—the country's largest bottler of PepsiCo.— bucked the slowdown trend, delivering a healthy volume growth of 14% in 2023, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

It sold 914 million cases of non-alcoholic beverages last year, when demand was impacted by rain in the peak season. The volume growth was fastest in the carbonated soft drinks category, led by Sting Energy drink.

The volume rose 17% in 2023 and 25% in a seasonally low December quarter, raising hopes of an even stronger performance this year as demand revives.

But, what is leading to this runaway growth? The VBL management said they are reaping the benefits of three things: increased penetration in newly acquired territories, continued expansion in capacity, and distribution reach, and higher acceptance of newly launched products.