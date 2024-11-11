How Other Services Are Contributing To The Dreamfolks Margins| DreamFolks Q2 Results

NDTV ProfitBusinessHow Other Services Are Contributing To The Dreamfolks Margins| DreamFolks Q2 Results
Dreamfolks Services has published quarterly results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025, registering a 12 percent revenue growth. We spoke to Liberatha Kallat, Chairperson &amp; MD, DreamFolks to get more details on the same.

11 Nov 2024, 04:03 PM IST
