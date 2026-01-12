DRDO Successfully Tests Portable Anti-Tank Missile with Top-Attack Capability | Watch Video
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully flight-tested the third-generation, fire-and-forget Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) with top-attack capability against a moving target. The testing was done at KK Ranges in Ahilya Nagar, Maharashtra on January 11, 2026. The test was conducted by DRDO’s Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad.
The indigenously developed MPATGM integrates advanced technologies, including an Imaging Infrared (IIR) homing seeker, all-electric control actuation system, fire control system, tandem warhead, propulsion system, and high-performance sighting system.
These components were developed by DRDO’s sister labs such as Research Centre Imarat (Hyderabad), Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (Chandigarh), High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (Pune), and Instruments Research & Development Establishment (Dehradun). A thermal target system, designed by Defence Laboratory Jodhpur, simulated the tank target during the trial.
The missile is equipped for day-and-night operations and can neutralize modern main battle tanks. Bharat Dynamics Limited and Bharat Electronics Limited are serving as Development-Cum-Production Partners for the system. The MPATGM can be launched from a tripod or a military vehicle-mounted launcher.
Watch The Video Here:
Third Generation Fire & Forget Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) with top attack capability was flight tested successfully against moving target pic.twitter.com/jxtyBlvos9— DRDO (@DRDO_India) January 12, 2026