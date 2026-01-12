DRDO Successfully Tests Portable Anti-Tank Missile with Top-Attack Capability | Watch Video

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully flight-tested the third-generation, fire-and-forget Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) with top-attack capability against a moving target. The testing was done at KK Ranges in Ahilya Nagar, Maharashtra on January 11, 2026. The test was conducted by DRDO’s Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad.

The indigenously developed MPATGM integrates advanced technologies, including an Imaging Infrared (IIR) homing seeker, all-electric control actuation system, fire control system, tandem warhead, propulsion system, and high-performance sighting system.