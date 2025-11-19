Oberoi Group Unveils Restored 350-Year-Old Rajgarh Palace; CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates

The Oberoi Group on Wednesday unveiled the restored Rajgarh Palace, a 350-year-old heritage property, in Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho. The luxury hotel was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

“The Oberoi Rajgarh Palace reflects the rich heritage of Madhya Pradesh while providing world–class hospitality. It is a remarkable addition to the state’s tourism landscape,” Yadav said.

Located amidst the scenic Managad Hills, Rajgarh Palace offers guests immersive cultural experiences, heritage-inspired interiors, and breathtaking views, Oberoi Group said in a release.

The palace features elegantly appointed rooms and suites with private terraces, curated dining experiences that showcase both local and international cuisines, and tranquil spaces for relaxation and reflection, it added.

"Beyond preserving history, the palace invites guests to immerse themselves in the beauty, heritage, and cultural richness of Madhya Pradesh," said Arjun Oberoi, executive chairman of The Oberoi Group.

"We are confident that The Oberoi Rajgarh Palace will encourage a new set of travellers to visit Khajuraho and experience its world-famous temples, explore nature and wildlife at the Panna Tiger Reserve and embrace the unique cultural tapestry of the region," added Vikram Oberoi, the group's chief executive officer.