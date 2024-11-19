Hilton To Launch 150 Hotels Under Economy Brand Spark In India, Partners With Embassy

Global hospitality company Hilton Hotels & Resorts has signed a licencing agreement with Olive by Embassy to open 150 Spark by Hilton hotels across India, marking the brand’s debut in Asia Pacific.

Spark by Hilton is a premium economy brand under its portfolio. The first Spark by Hilton hotels will open in Southern India, with a focus on Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

“The economy segment is underserved in India and Spark will bring competitive advantage. The partnership agreement has been signed for 10 years, however, with the rising demand for travel, we will be able to bring the 150 hotels in a much quicker timeframe," said Kahraman Yigit, co-founder and chief executive officer of Olive by Embassy.

The accommodation will be priced at Rs 4,000 in Bengaluru, and pricing in other locations will differ depending on the market. The company is looking at diverse distribution channels and partnership with online travel agents, in addition to its current distribution channels, Yigit told NDTV Profit.

The conversion-friendly, premium economy brand is aimed at the aspirational and value-seeking traveler and is known for delivering reliable essentials and friendly service for every guest at an accessible price point, the company said in its statement.