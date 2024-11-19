Hilton To Launch 150 Hotels Under Economy Brand Spark In India, Partners With Embassy
Spark by Hilton is a premium economy brand under Hilton’s portfolio. The first Spark by Hilton hotels will open in Southern India.
Global hospitality company Hilton Hotels & Resorts has signed a licencing agreement with Olive by Embassy to open 150 Spark by Hilton hotels across India, marking the brand’s debut in Asia Pacific.
Spark by Hilton is a premium economy brand under its portfolio. The first Spark by Hilton hotels will open in Southern India, with a focus on Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
“The economy segment is underserved in India and Spark will bring competitive advantage. The partnership agreement has been signed for 10 years, however, with the rising demand for travel, we will be able to bring the 150 hotels in a much quicker timeframe," said Kahraman Yigit, co-founder and chief executive officer of Olive by Embassy.
The accommodation will be priced at Rs 4,000 in Bengaluru, and pricing in other locations will differ depending on the market. The company is looking at diverse distribution channels and partnership with online travel agents, in addition to its current distribution channels, Yigit told NDTV Profit.
The conversion-friendly, premium economy brand is aimed at the aspirational and value-seeking traveler and is known for delivering reliable essentials and friendly service for every guest at an accessible price point, the company said in its statement.
“Spark by Hilton will address a gap in the Indian market, offering affordable stays without compromise, and capturing unmet demand for value and consistency across major and smaller cities. Not only will this partnership set the stage for record-breaking growth, but it also positions Hilton to achieve a commanding presence in one of the world’s largest lodging markets,” said Alan Watts, president, Asia Pacific at Hilton.
As travel demand surges and the middle-class segment in India rises, Hilton plans to scale its focused service brands, such as Spark by Hilton, aimed at bringing hotel brands that cater to every guest and every stay occasion. The brand will join Waldorf Astoria and Curio Collection by Hilton as newly introduced brands into South Asia, expanding the company’s portfolio in the region to eight brands.