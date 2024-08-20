H.G. Infra Engineering Wins Rs 781.1 Crore Order From Road Ministry

H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd. received an order worth Rs 781.11 crore from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for a project in Gujrat.

The project involves improving the current six-lane road and adding an elevated corridor to improve the overall infrastructure, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The infrastructure firm will execute the order through hybrid annuity mode and aim to complete it within two and a half years, it said.

Earlier this year, the company bagged an order worth Rs 862 crore from the National Highways Authority of India for a contract in Andhra Pradesh.